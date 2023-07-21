Issues emerge regarding Southampton defender’s proposed exit

Southampton defender Lyanco’s move to Besiktas is stalling amid ‘issues’ at the paperwork stage, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Southampton signed defender Lyanco from Torino two years ago but after the Saints’ relegation, the 27-year-old is among the players to have been heavily linked with a move away from the Saints.

In fact, it was reported earlier this week that the Brazilian was on the brink of a move to Turkish giants Besiktas.

Now though, problems have emerged regarding his proposed move to the Super Lig.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said on Twitter that Southampton are waiting on the outcome of the situation after ‘issues’ emerged at the paperwork stage. As a result, contracts are yet to be signed and it remains to be seen if the hurdles can be overcome to get a deal wrapped up.

Daniel Amartey, on the verge of signing three year deal at Besiktas. ⚪️⚫️🦅 There are some issues with Lyanco deal at paperwork signing stage — still no signature on contracts, Southampton waiting to understand final outcome. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

In two years with the Saints, Lyanco has played 48 times across all competitions, chipping in with one goal in the process.

Time will tell

With paperwork issues to be resolved, time will tell if they can be overcome and Lyanco can get his move to Turkey.

There’s plenty of time left in the window still, so if for any reason the switch can’t be completed, there is ample time left for the centre-back to draw new interest and make a move elsewhere if it comes to it.

His exit will likely pave the way for further new signings as Russell Martin looks to revamp the squad at St. Mary’s. He’ll be hopeful of building a team capable of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking and selling players will be key to freeing up space in the budget and in the squad for new signings to come through the doors before the window slams shut on September 1st.