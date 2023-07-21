Ipswich Town forward undergoing medical with Leyton Orient, report claims

Ipswich Town forward Pigott is down the pecking order at Portman Road and the door has been open for him to find a new club this summer. Rumours have circulated over where he could be heading and it has even been said that Town could bring an early end to his contract to let him move on a free transfer.

Now though, it seems Pigott is heading for League One new boys Leyton Orient.

Football Insider has said on Twitter that the 29-year-old is undergoing a medical with the O’s ahead of a move to Brisbane Road. There is no mention of a fee or whether the move will be permanent or temporary.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 – Ipswich Town forward Joe Pigott is undergoing a medical with Leyton Orient ahead of a move. ✅@SportsPeteO#itfc #LOFC — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) July 21, 2023

Should the move go through, Pigott will be returning to a division where he has scored 57 goals and laid on 17 assists in 224 games over the course of his career.

Best for all

Pigott isn’t in Kieran McKenna’s plans at Portman Road so it makes sense for him to head for pastures new this summer. He’s shown he can be a standout performer at League One level before from his time at AFC Wimbledon, so the hope will be that he can get back to his best with Orient.

His return of seven goals and three assists in 44 games with Portsmouth isn’t the most eye-catching but most of those appearances came as a substitute. He played second fiddle to Colby Bishop, so it will be intriguing to see just what he can manage if given a regular starting role by Richie Wellens’ side.

It makes for smart business for Orient too. They’re getting a player who is proven at the level, so they’ll be keen to get Pigott back to his dangerous best.