Hull City remain keen on AFC Bournemouth man as Liam Rosenior weighs up options

Hull City remain in pursuit of AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City are in the hunt for another stopper to compete with Matt Ingram next season.

Travers, 24, is facing an uncertain long-term future with Bournemouth in the Premier League.

HullLive claim he remains a ‘live’ target for the Tigers in this transfer window amid interest from other clubs. Liam Rosenior is said to be ‘relaxed’ about the goalkeeping situation at the MKM Stadium.

Hull considering options

Ingram is a steady option at Championship level but Hull could do with another player to push for the number one spot. If a goalkeeper was to arrive, it would free up Timothee Lo-Tutala and David Robson to head out the exit door on loan, with Harvey Cartwright already joining Grimsby Town in League Two on a temporary basis to get some more experience under his belt.

Travers is a Republic of Ireland with three caps to his name and has made 70 appearances for the Cherries so far in his career, 15 of which have come in the top flight, meaning he has decent pedigree and would be an eye-catching addition for the Tigers if they were able to strike a deal to land him.

He had spells at Confey, Lucan United, Cherry Orchard and Shamrock Rovers before moving over to England when Bournemouth came calling in 2016. The Dorset club were promoted from the second tier back in 2022 under former boss Scott Parker meaning Travers knows what it takes to go up.

Hull have delved into the market to land striker Liam Delap from Manchester City, winger Jason Lokilo from Sparta Rotterdam and most recently left-back Ruben Vinagre from Sporting Lisbon and have been patient with their business so far this summer as they carefully weigh up their options.