Free agent links up with League One club after Crystal Palace exit

Wycombe Wanderers have signed goalkeeper Laurie Shala following his departure from Crystal Palace, as announced by their official club website.

Wycombe Wanderers have decided to hand the youngster a deal after he impressed them on trial.

Shala, 18, cut ties with Crystal Palace at the end of last season after the Eagles opted not to extend his contract when it expired at the end of June.

The Chairboys have now moved to land him and he will be given the number 13 shirt by the League One side as they prepare for the new season under Matt Bloomfield.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Busy summer at Wycombe

Wycombe have been active so far this summer and have brought in the likes of Richard Keogh, Kian Breckin, Luke Leahy, Harry Boyes, Kane Vincent-Young and Joe Low. They finished 9th last term and were eight points off the play-0ffs in the end as they eye another push for the top six in the next campaign.

Shala has the potential to grow and develop with the Buckinghamshire club down the line and will be seen as a long-term addition. In the meantime, he will provide useful cover and competition between the sticks.

The Kosovo youth international had a spell in the academy at West Ham before linking up with Crystal Palace in March 2022. He has since been a regular for the Eagles’ Under-18’s side but they made the tough choice to let him leave and he will now be looking to show them that they were wrong to during his spell at Wycombe now.

The Chairboys have been taking a look at him in training over recent times and feel he has done enough to land a contract. Their first game of the 2023/24 campaign is against Exeter City at home on 5th August.