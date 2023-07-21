Free agent joins League Two club after Stockport County exit

Morecambe have signed Jacob Davenport following his departure from Stockport County, as announced by their official club website.

Morecambe have swooped to land the midfielder on a two-year contract after their relegation to League Two.

Davenport, 24, became a free agent earlier this summer when his contract at Stockport expired and the Hatters decided not to extend his stay at Edgeley Park.

The Shrimps have now lured him to the Mazuma Stadium and their website says he has already been training with them ahead of the new campaign.

New face at Morecambe

Morecambe will hope that Davenport can inject some more quality into their midfield department as they eye an immediate promotion back to League One.

Stockport landed him in February earlier this year on a free transfer to add more competition and depth to their squad as they eyed promotion to the third tier under Dave Challinor last term. He went on to seven league appearances for the Hatters and they ultimately lost in the play-off final at Wembley to Carlisle United on penalties.

Davenport started his career at local side Manchester City and rose up through the academy ranks of the Premier League giants. He was a regular at various youth levels during his time at the Etihad Stadium but never made a senior appearance.

He was given the green light to head out on loan for the first time when Burton Albion came calling during the 2017/18 season when they were in the Championship. The Mancunian played 17 times for the Brewers before Blackburn Rovers snapped him up on a permanent basis.

Davenport spent four years at Ewood Park and played 36 games before leaving in 2022. Brief spells at Lincoln City and Stockport have since followed on and he will now be looking to make Morecambe a more permanent home.