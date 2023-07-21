EFL hotshot linked and more: The Stoke City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Stoke City look like they’ve got a few transfer targets in the cross hairs, with the start of the 2023/24 season just a few weeks away now.

And the big name who’s looking set to arrive at the bet365 Stadium is Andre Vidigal. The Portuguese winger is set to arrive in England ahead of a transfer from Maritimo, and he’ll become the Potters’ marquee signing of the summer so far.

Another exciting name on the Potters’ radar is Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers. Stoke looked to be closing in on a deal for Wolves’ Matija Sarkic but that’s since fallen through, and now Alex Neil has turned his attention to Travers who also has interest from Hull City and Millwall.

Elsewhere, reports just yesterday credited Stoke City with an interest in Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins. The 26-year-old netted a total of 16 goals last season and grabbed himself 12 assists too, but Bristol World’s report adds that no move has yet been made for Collins this summer.

The last name mentioned alongside Stoke City in the past week is Lynden Gooch. Reports have revealed that Alex Neil could raid former club Sunderland for right-back Gooch, who also has interest from the likes of QPR and Preston North End.

Lastly, it’s said that Potters defender Connor Taylor has interest from Plymouth Argyle and one other, unnamed Championship club ahead of next season – whether that’s a loan interest or interest in a permanent deal remains to be seen.

For Stoke City then, the summer ahead remains a prosperous one. And Neil got a couple more signings over the line this week in Michael Rose and Daniel Johnson, adding to what is slowly becoming a decent summer.

But the Potters need that star quality if they want to really compete in the Championship next season.