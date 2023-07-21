Derby County have considered free agent move as another club swoops in, claims reporter

Derby County have considered a swoop for defender Wes Harding this summer following his Rotherham United exit, reports Darren Witcoop.

Derby County have had a busy transfer window so far as they prepare for another season in League One.

Harding, 26, officially became a free agent at the end of June when his contract at Rotherham expired and has since been weighing up his options.

He played under Paul Warne at Rotherham United and the Sunday Mirror’s Witcoop has claimed on Twitter that the Rams’ have ‘looked’ into the possibility of luring him to Pride Park recently (see tweet below). However, the player is now said to be in talks with Millwall in the Championship.

Derby had looked at free agent Wes Harding after he left Rotherham but the defender is now in talks over joining Millwall. #dcfc #Millwall — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 20, 2023

Other options out there for Derby

There are other defensive options out there for Derby if they miss out on Harding to the Lions. They have been building a strong squad ahead of next term, bringing in the likes of Joe Ward, Sonny Bradley, Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder, Josh Vickers, Kane Wilson and Conor Washington.

Harding is an experienced player in the Football League now and has made 203 appearances in his career to date. He started out at Aston Villa before switching to their Midlands rivals Birmingham City as a youngster and he went on to play 59 times for the Blues’ first-team, as well as having a loan spell away at Alfreton Town in non-league.

Warne snapped him up for Rotherham back in 2020 and he helped the Millers gain promotion to the second tier in his second year at the club. He then helped them stay up in the last campaign but cut ties with the South Yorkshire outfit when his contract ran out earlier this summer and Derby have apparently monitored his situation.