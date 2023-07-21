Barnsley poised to wrap up deal for 24-year-old today, reporter claims

Barnsley are set to wrap up a deal for Cardiff City striker Max Watters today, reporter Darren Witcoop has said.

Barnsley brought 24-year-old Watters in on loan for the second half of last season to bolster their options at the top of the pitch.

He notched four goals in 21 outings for the Tykes, also chipping in with two assists. Since then, rumours have been rife over a return to Oakwell for the striker amid doubts over his future at Cardiff City, where his contract runs out in 2024.

Now, after recent reports said talks had been opened over a return to Oakwell, reporter Witcoop has said on Twitter that a deal could be wrapped up today.

Barnsley set to wrap up the signing of Cardiff striker Max Watters today. Watters spent the second half of last season on loan at Oakwell. #barnsleyfc #cardiffcity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 21, 2023

Should Watters’ move back to Barnsley go ahead as expected, it will bring an end to a difficult two-and-a-half years with Cardiff City. He signed in 2021 after a stunning stint with Crawley Town but has struggled to make an impact in South Wales, managing one goal in 22 games while enduring two stints out on loan.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Best for all?

Having gone through a tough time with the Bluebirds, a fresh start could be just what Watters needs.

His return of 16 goals in 19 games in his breakthrough with Crawley Town shows he can really get firing when confident. The striker also managed seven goals in 14 games with MK Dons during their time in League One, displaying that his abilities can translate to third-tier level too.

Barnsley will be hoping to get that out of him again should his return to Oakwell go through.

A move now means Cardiff can get some money back on Watters too, rather than letting him go for nothing next summer or on a cheaper deal in January when his contract is closer to expiry.