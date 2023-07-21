Barnsley close to signing Forest Green Rovers ace

Barnsley are close to signing Corey O’Keefe from Forest Green Rovers, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are looking to throw the right-back a League One lifeline following his side’s relegation to League Two last season.

O’Keefe, 25, joined Forest Green in 2022 and still has a year left on his contract with the Gloucestershire outfit.

However, the Barnsley Chronicle report that he could arrive in South Yorkshire in the ‘coming days’.

Another option for Barnsley

Barnsley could see O’Keefe as someone to bolster their squad ahead of their upcoming third tier campaign and he would add more competition and depth to their ranks. He is also capable of playing in midfield if needed.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international rose up through the ranks at Birmingham City and was a regular for them at various youth levels before going on to make a single appearance for their first-team as a youngster. He also had loan spells away from the Blues at Solihull Moors and Macclesfield Town to get some experience under his belt before heading out the exit door permanently.

O’Keefe then had spells at Mansfield Town and Rochdale in League Two before Forest Green came calling in June last year after they won the fourth tier title under former boss Rob Edwards. He penned a two-year deal at The New Lawn and despite their struggled on the pitch last term which ended in relegation, he was a standout player for Green.

He made 50 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with a useful eight assists. Barnsley are now keen on landing him as their new manager Neill Collins looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.