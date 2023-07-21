AFC Wimbledon hoping to sign Rochdale ace, reporter claims

AFC Wimbledon are hoping to sign James Ball from Rochdale, reports Alan Nixon.

AFC Wimbledon are looking to lure the midfielder back to the Football League this summer.

Ball, 27, was part of the Rochdale side who were relegated to the National League last season but could now be thrown a League Two lifeline by the Dons as they hunt for more additions.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that Johnnie Jackson wants to ‘snap up’ the Bolton-born man as he prepares for another season in charge of the London club in the fourth tier.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

AFC Wimbledon identify target

Wimbledon could see Ball as someone to strengthen their options in the middle of the park. They finished in a disappointing 21st position last term, five points above the drop zone, and will be hoping for much better next time around.

The Dons have delved into the transfer market so far this summer to land the likes of Josh Neufville, Armani Little and James Tilley and have the chance to further bolster their ranks over the next couple of weeks before the new campaign starts.

Their first game is against Grimsby Town away and they have pre-season friendlies to get through in the meantime against QPR, Portsmouth and Southend United.

Ball has emerged as a Wimbledon target and he linked up with Rochdale back in January 2022. He has since been a key player during his time at Spotland and has scored five goals in 43 games for them in all competitions.

The Bolton Wanderers academy graduate has also had spells at Stockport County, Stevenage, Ebbsfleet United and Solihull Moors in the past and would add more competition and depth to the Dons’ midfield department if they are to land him.