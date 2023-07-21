3 right-backs Southampton should consider as Livramento moves closer to £30m exit

Southampton right-back Tino Livramento is said to be closing in on a £30m move to Newcastle United.

Southampton are likely to see a whole host of players move on over the remaining weeks of the training window and it seems Livramento could be among them. The Guardian has said Newcastle United are moving closer to a £30m deal.

Kyle Walker-Peters was linked with the Magpies earlier this month too and while a Livramento deal would likely see them end that interest, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the full-back heads to the top-flight as well.

It means the Saints could be left with just James Bree at right-back, so the signing of another will be important. With that said, here are three options Southampton should consider…

Reggie Cannon – Free agent

U.S. international Cannon is without a club after his contract with Boavista ended earlier this summer and it is a bit of a surprise that he hasn’t been snapped up yet. He can play as a full-back or wing-back, offering an athletic presence on the right.

He’s a 28-time United States international and could be a player who stars in the Championship before managing a step up to the Premier League if the Saints are to rise back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Brandon Williams – Manchester United

Williams is down the pecking order at Manchester United and could benefit from a loan spell away from Old Trafford. A permanent exit might not even be out of the question, so he’s definitely one worth considering.

Like Livramento and Walker-Peters, he’s comfortable on the left or right-hand side, maybe making him the ideal candidate if one of or both of the current Southampton full-backs are to move on.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy – Arsenal

Last but not least is Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who would more than likely be a temporary signing.

The 19-year-old has seen his stock rise impressively in recent seasons, first catching the eye on loan with Lincoln City. Norton-Cuffy then spent the first half of last season with Rotherham United before switching to play-off finalists Coventry City in January.