26-year-old passes medical ahead of Millwall move

Millwall look set to sign defender Wes Harding after the free agent passed his medical with the Lions, as per Richard Cawley.

Millwall have made only two signings so far this summer, though two more fresh faces aren’t far away it seems.

Belgian midfielder Casper de Norre looks set to arrive from OH Leuven and yesterday, rumours of a move for free agent defender Harding emerged. It was said that talks had begun over a move for the 26-year-old following his departure from Championship rivals Rotherham United.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on the situation.

As per trusted reporter Cawley, Harding has now completed and passed his medical ahead of a proposed move to The Den.

Wes Harding has passed his #Millwall medical. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 21, 2023

He’ll sign for the Lions as a much-needed reinforcement to their defensive ranks. Harding can play as a right-back, right wing-back or centre-back, adding some valuable versatility to Gary Rowett’s squad ahead of the new season.

A needed addition

Millwall’s defensive ranks are in need of serious reinforcement. Danny McNamara is the only out-and-out right-back at The Den as it stands, so Harding’s arrival will provide him with some much-needed reinforcement and competition there. Not only that but with Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace the only centre-backs, he’s an option there too.

Ryan Leonard has dropped into the backline before as well, but he is mainly a central midfielder.

Harding’s proposed arrival brings a bit more depth to Rowett’s backline but the need for more additions after him is clear to see as well. Hopefully, once the deals for Harding and midfielder De Norre are wrapped up, the Lions can kick on and make some more fresh signings as they look to fight for the play-offs once again next season.