2 players who could realistically sign for Shrewsbury Town in the coming weeks

Shrewsbury Town are preparing for another season in League One again and have turned to Matthew Taylor as their new boss.

Shrewsbury Town cut ties with Steve Cotterill earlier this summer and brought in the former Bolton Wanderers and West Ham man as their replacement.

The Shrews have the chance to bolster their ranks over the next couple of weeks before the 2023/24 campaign starts. Here is a look at two players who they could realistically sign…

Dexter Lembikisa

He has been linked with a loan switch to Shrewsbury from Premier League side Wolves, as per the Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop on Twitter, and a temporary move to New Meadow would suit all parties involved.

The 19-year-old, who is a Jamaica international with seven caps under his belt so far in his career, would provide another option in defence and would return to Molineux next year with more experience under his belt and potentially more confidence after a spell in the Football League.

Lembikisa has been on the books of his current club for his whole career to date but have never been out on loan meaning he hasn’t really experienced a regular taste of senior football. He has made four first-team appearances to date but his chances of nailing down a regular spot under Julen Lopetegui next term are slim.

Keyendrah Simmonds

The door is open to land the 22-year-old on a free transfer following his release by Birmingham City. Football Insider claim Shrewsbury are admirers of the former Manchester City man along with Bradford City and league rivals Cambridge United.

He would give Taylor another option in attack and may feel he has a point to prove following his exit from the Blues. He had a temporary stint at Grimsby Town in League Two in the last campaign and played 13 times for the Mariners, chipping in with one goal.