15-cap international opts for Watford move, loan deal with option to buy

Gent midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze has chosen to join Watford on loan, claims journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Chakvetadze, 23, currently plays for Belgian side Gent, but he spent last season on loan with Slovan Bratislava in the Slovakian top flight where he scored once in 25 outings.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to FC Metz but Tavolieri is saying that Chakvetadze has chosen to join Valerien Ismael’s Watford ahead of next season.

Tavolieri adds that the deal will be an initial loan with an option to buy and that an agreement is already in place between Watford and Gent.

Chakvetadze has 15 caps for Georgia and seven goals for his country. In 81 total games for Gent, Chakvetadze has scored eight goals with 19 assists in that time too.

If he signs for the Hornets then he’ll become Watford’s third summer signing following the likes of Tom Ince and Rhys Healey in signing for Ismael’s side ahead of next season.

Newcastle United’s Jamal Lewis is also thought to be close to signing on loan.

A good summer

If Chakvetadze and Lewis both sign on loan then it would make for a pretty decent summer for Watford.

The club endured a tough campaign last time round and have once again appointed a new manager, who’ll no doubt have lofty expectations from the board ahead of next season.

But Watford have made some decent attacking signings so far and they still have Ismaila Sarr at the club – he could still leave this summer though.

If Ismael can get a few more over the line before September 1st then the Hornets could be well in the race for top six next season.