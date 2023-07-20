Wigan Athletic set to sign 22-year-old Celtic man after successful EFL loan

Wigan Athletic are set to sign Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw, as per a report from Wigan Today.

Wigan Athletic are building a squad they hope will be capable of returning to the Championship at the first time of asking.

So far, Shaun Maloney has added Sean Clare, Matt Smith, Jonny Smith, Liam Morrison, Callum McManaman and James Balagizi (loan) to his ranks. However, even after ex-Arsenal youngster Smith and Liverpool talent Balagizi’s arrivals, more midfield options are needed.

It seems the Latics are set to bring in a third midfielder soon though as Wigan Today reports Celtic talent Liam Shaw is set to join.

The 22-year-old caught the eye while on loan with Morecambe last season, chipping in with two goals and three assists in 39 games while impressing in a defensive midfield role. He’s now set for a return to League One with Wigan, though it is not specified whether a move will be permanent or temporary.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Taking shape

Wigan Athletic had their fair share of tough times over the course of last season and understandably, the fear was that their 2023/24 campaign would be seriously hampered. Of course, they’re starting at the foot of the table after an eight-point deduction was carried into this season but their business this summer should have fans encouraged.

The signings of Smith and Balagizi alongside the proposed deal for Shaw should give Maloney some impressive midfield options to pick from alongside those who are already on the books.

Hopefully, the deal for Celtic talent Shaw can be pushed through as fans eagerly await news on whether or not he’ll be a temporary or permanent signing. He’s certainly the defensive-minded midfielder the Latics need and he can even fill in as a centre-back.