West Brom among the clubs eyeing Aston Villa outcast, says journalist

West Brom are ‘among the Championship clubs’ keeping tabs on Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Hause, 28, has been with Aston Villa since 2019. He’s only made 26 league appearances for the club since, spending time out on loan with the likes of Watford last time round.

But the centre-back only managed three Championship appearances for the Hornets with injury hampering his time at the club. And now, Witcoop says that the former Wolves man looks set for another summer move, with West Brom among those keeping an eye on his situation:

Along with Keinan Davis, Aston Villa teammate Kortney Hause one to keep an eye on. West Brom among the Championship clubs who have Hause on their list but the defender has been hampered with an knee issue that wrecked a loan spell at Watford last season. #WBA #watfordfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 20, 2023

Beginning his career at Wycombe Wanderers, Hause has 190 career appearances to his name with many of those coming in the Championship during his time at Wolves.

Injury has often hampered his career though, with Hause being limited to 43 total appearances during his three years at Villa Park.

West Brom are yet to make a single signing this summer, instead offloading the likes of Dara O’Shea to Burnley, with Nathaniel Chalobah now looking like he could be about to join Maccabi Haifi.

Hause to The Hawthorns

Hause certainly looks well down the pecking order at Aston Villa, especially after a difficult time on loan at Watford last time round.

But he remains a player with pedigree and experience in the Championship. If he can get over his injury problems then he’ll be a decent signing for a lot of teams in the second tier, and the Baggies could definitely do with a new centre-back after O’Shea’s exit.

A move to West Brom could suit Hause who’ll no doubt be based in the area, though Carlos Corberan’s side need a lot more new signings if they’re to be competitive in the Championship next season.