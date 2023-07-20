‘Ultimately…’ – Preston North End miss out on new Sheffield United signing and Manchester City starlet

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has said they have to respect the decisions of transfer targets who have gone on to join bigger clubs in bigger leagues.

Preston North End have added four new faces to their ranks so far. Calvin Ramsay (loan), Duane Holmes, Mads Frokjaer-Jensen and Will Kane have all come in to bolster Lowe’s ranks but the hope will be that more signings are on the way before the season gets underway.

It could have been five signings had the Lilywhites not faced higher league competition for a pair of left wing-back targets too.

As per reporter George Hodgson, Preston have now missed out on deals for Yasser Larouci and Josh Wilson-Esbrand. Larouci has signed for Premier League side Sheffield United on a loan-to-buy deal while Wilson-Esbrand is rumoured to be heading for Ligue 1 side Stade Reims on a temporary basis.

Speaking in full with Lancs Live about the missed left wing-back targets, Lowe had this to say:

“We have missed out on a couple to be honest.

“Ultimately, without being disrespectful, it’s bigger clubs and leagues than us – so we have to respect that. We’ve got down to the last two and they’ve loved everything about us, but ultimately they want a different challenge and I get why – because the leagues they are going to are better than ours. That is where they want to go and play, so we have to respect that.

“We are on with more, making sure they are the right fit, so we just keep plugging away.”

‘Keep plugging away’

As Lowe makes clear, Preston will keep pushing to secure their targets after a couple of frustrating efforts with Larouci and Wilson-Esbrand. The Lilywhites have shown they can get the business done with some impressive additions in their four signings thus far but the hope will be that more are to follow in the not-so distant future.

Another option on the left is needed after Alvaro Fernandez’s loan ended last season. Robbie Brady is the main option on the left, although versatile defenders Greg Cunningham and Andrew Hughes could cover there if needs be while Jacob Slater has been involved in the first-team.

Makeshift options and youth players don’t make for ideal cover though, so Lowe and co have no choice but to turn to their next option as they search for another left wing-back.