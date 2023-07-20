Sunderland man linked and more: Southampton transfer news from the last week of the window

The wheels are turning for Southampton, who are starting to look like real promotion contenders ahead of the next Championship campaign.

Shea Charles and Ryan Manning have so far signed for Russell Martin’s Southampton. More look set to follow before the Saints’ season opener v Sheffield Wednesday next month, but there also looks set to be some major player exits in the coming weeks too.

And the obvious and most high-profile exits will be those of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

Both continue to attract Premier League interest and it’s Lavia who’s perhaps in headlines a bit more this summer. According to reports in Europe (via Paisley Gates), Southampton have lowered their asking price to just over £34million, which could yet tempt the likes of Liverpool to finally make an offer.

Then on Ward-Prowse; The Athletic say that Southampton want £30million for the midfielder but that no team is as yet willing to meet that demand – Spurs and West Ham seem to be the most keen at this point.

The last potential outgoing rumoured in the past week is that of Stuart Armstrong. Reports in Italy say that Serie A side Torino are weighing up a surprise move for the Scot.

Then in terms of potential signings and Southampton have been credited with an interest in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. The Scot has been in transfer headlines for the past year now despite injury, and Alan Nixon previously revealed on his Patreon that the Saints, Middlesbrough, and Stoke City are all keen.

Lastly, Southampton have been linked with a potential swoop for Flynn Downes. Martin had the now West Ham midfielder at Swansea City, but The Athletic say that Southampton are yet to make a move and that a Downes exit this summer is looking unlikely.

Southampton kick off the 2023/24 campaign away at Sheffield Wednesday on August 4th.