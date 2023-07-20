Reading eyeing new signings with released Birmingham City and QPR pair on radar

Reading are putting together a shortlist of potential summer transfer targets, with some exciting names on the Royals’ radar.

Reading were relegated at the end of last season and will be playing the 2023/24 season in League One. The Royals will also be going into the new campaign under new management in Ruben Selles, and transfer business has been slow so far this summer.

Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs have signed for Reading so far this summer but journalist Darren Witcoop has revealed a few more names on Reading’s radar, including released Birmingham City man Harlee Dean and released QPR striker Chris Martin, as well as Manchester United youngster Charlie Savage.

Reading compiling list of potential targets/triallists. Harlee Dean, Charlie Savage and Chris Martin all among potential recruits. Players also have interest elsewhere so no deals close at the moment. #readingfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 20, 2023

Reading are behind in their summer plans due to a previous transfer embargo, but new boss Selles has spoken optimistically about the summer ahead, saying that the club needs 10 new signings this summer.

Reading eye signings

There’s quite a few players on the free agent market this summer and so Reading have plenty of options to pick from.

The best free agents may have already been snapped up but names like Dean and Martin would add undeniable experience and quality for the club, with both players having spent the bulk of their careers in the Championship.

Savage meanwhile might be a bit more ambitious – he’s being linked with a few Championship clubs this summer and he could be sold permanently by Manchester United.

But Selles and co look to be making a real go of it now and if Reading can make the amount of signings that they want and need to, they could become title contenders next time round.