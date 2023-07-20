Portuguese forward set to fly to England ahead of Stoke City switch

Stoke City are closing in on the signing of Andre Vidigal as the Portuguese winger prepares to fly to England, as per reporter Mike McGrath.

Stoke City have added more Championship pedigree to their ranks so far this summer as they prepare for the 2023/24 campaign. Ben Pearson has returned on a permanent basis while Daniel Johnson, Enda Stevens and Michael Rose have also arrived at the Bet365 Stadium.

However, attack is an area of Alex Neil’s squad that needs bolster and thus far, signings in that department have eluded them.

Now though, it looks as though a breakthrough could be on the cards as a deal for Portuguese star Vidigal moves closer.

Daily Telegraph reporter McGrath has said that the Maritimo man is set to fly to England after talks over a move to Stoke City progressed. He was linked earlier this month and now, it looks as though he’s poised to sign for the Potters.

Stoke are closer to signing Portuguese winger André Vidigal from Marítimo following their relegation from Primeira Liga. Progress made in talks and the player is preparing to fly to England #SCFC #CSMaritimo — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 20, 2023

A left-field addition

After only signing domestic players with plenty of Championship experience, a move for Vidigal presents a change in direction for Stoke. Providing this deal can be completed, it will be intriguing to see if the Potters dip into the European market again before the window ends as there are clever signings to be made from the continent.

The former Portuguese youth international looks like a smart signing for Neil and co.

He is coming off the back of a season in which he netted eight goals in 32 Liga Portugal games, impressing despite Maritimo’s relegation. Vidigal mainly played on the left-wing and he has spent most of his career there but he did feature on the right-hand side too, also playing centrally as a striker on occasion.