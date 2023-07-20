Player set for medical and more: Millwall transfer news from the last week of the window

It’s been a fairly shrewd, albeit subdued summer transfer window for Millwall so far.

But Gary Rowett looks like he has a few more irons in the fire before Millwall kick off their 2023/24 campaign away at Middlesbrough next month, with the next big arrival potentially being that of Casper De Norre.

The Oh Leuven and former Belgium U21 midfielder has been linked with a move to The Den and yesterday, it was revealed that the player was in London ahead of his Millwall medical, with a three-year contract on the table for the 26-year-old.

Another player who could be arriving at Millwall this summer is Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers. The Lions have been chasing a loan deal for the Irishman but they now face fresh competition from Stoke City who are also in the market for a new shot-stopper this summer.

But one player who is looking less likely to be joining Rowett’s side this summer is Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis – the Lions have seen a bid rejected already this summer and reports say that Millwall are unlikely to return with a new one.

Lastly, Scott Malone left Millwall at the end of last season and he’s since been training with Neil Harris’ Gillingham. But the former Millwall striker says that Malone has a lot of suitors in the second tier, telling Kent Online:

“Scott is a player we really like, a top player, but he is attracting a lot of interest from Championship clubs.”

Millwall have so far signed Kevin Nisbet and Joe Bryan this summer – two very good signings for the club, but Rowett will know that he needs a few more bodies in so that his side can challenge for the top six again next season.

Millwall kick off their season with a trip up to Middlesbrough on August 5th.