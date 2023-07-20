PL duo on radar and more: Leicester City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

It’s been a busy summer so far for Leicester City, and the bulk of their transfer business might not even be completed yet.

But the big news right now is that Harvey Barnes is finally closing in on a move to Newcastle United. It’s been a summer in the making but Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter this morning that a deal is in place, and that Barnes is set to join the Magpies for up to £39million.

And one name has already been tipped to replace Barnes at the King Power – Manchester United’s Amad Diallo. The Daily Mail say that Leicester are now in the race to sign Diallo on loan ahead of next season, but if the Foxes don’t land Diallo then they could look to the other side of Manchester for a potential attacking addition.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon last weekend that Leicester and Burnley are leading the race to sign Manchester City’s young winger Cole Palmer on loan this summer – he too could soften the blow of Barnes’ exit.

The last name linked with Leicester City in the past week is Akor Adams. Reports in Norway claim that Leicester, Middlesbrough, and Watford are all keen on the Lillestrom striker, who’s scored 16 goals in 16 games so far in the current Norwegian top flight campaign.

Then in terms of outgoings, Kelechi Iheanacho and Timothy Castagne look like two who could be on the move this summer.

Iheanacho has been attracting growing transfer interest this summer, with Everton the latest to be credited with an interest in the striker, whilst Castagne has also had suitors all summer with Fulham now being linked with a potential transfer swoop.

Lastly, reports in Europe say that Foxes midfielder Boubakary Soumare has strong interest from Serie A side Napoli ahead of next season – Soumare joined from Lille in 2021 and has since made 59 total appearnaces for the club.