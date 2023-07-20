Oxford United continue to monitor free agent after Aberdeen exit as boss provides update

Oxford United continue to take a look at Marley Watkins on trial, as per a report by the Oxford Mail.

Oxford United have a decision to make regarding the future of the attacker ahead of their upcoming League One campaign.

Watkins, 32, is a free agent following his departure from Aberdeen at the end of last season and will be considering his options in the game.

The U’s boss Liam Manning has told the Oxford Mail: “We’ll go away and have a discussion, he’s been with us for a week so we’ve had a good opportunity to have a look at him. We saw him at the weekend and today as well. We’ll go away and have a discussion, and make a decision on that.”

Oxford have decision to make

It has been a busy summer so far for Oxford as they look to be a force to be reckoned with in the third tier next term. They have delved into the market to sign James Beadle, Jordan Thorniley, Fin Stevens, Josh McEachran, Ruben Rodrigues and Mark Harris so far.

Watkins would further compliment what they have already brought in in this window and would inject some useful experience into the side. The fact he is available for nothing as well means he would be a relatively risk-free addition as well. However, time isn’t on his side and there will be younger options out there.

Aberdeen signed him in 2021 and he played 52 games for the Dons in all competitions over the past two years, 31 of which came last season as they qualified for Europe.

The former Wales international was on the books at Swansea City as a youngster but left in 2007 for Cheltenham Town. He has since had various spells across both England and Scotland with the likes of Bath City, Hereford United, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Barnsley, Norwich City and Cardiff City.