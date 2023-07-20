Opinion: Grimsby Town should be among sides eyeing League One striker amid EFL interest claims

Grimsby Town are going into the 2023/24 campaign with a new-look attacking department after a host of departures and arrivals this summer.

Rekeil Pyke, Danny Rose and Donovan Wilson have all signed for the Mariners, coming in from Shrewsbury Town, Stevenage and Sutton United respectively.

However, with Pyke sidelined, the need for one more striker has been ramped up. The shrewdest way to add someone to the ranks could be through the loan market and with Shrewsbury Town’s Tom Bloxham poised to head out on a temporary basis, Grimsby Town should be considering the 19-year-old as an option.

A battle for Bloxham

Bloxham is claimed to have a good amount of EFL suitors as Salop look to loan him out this summer. They’re hoping he can find regular minutes elsewhere with the vast majority of his 81 appearances for the club coming off the bench.

His goal record to date isn’t the most impressive admittedly. He’s notched five goals and chipped in with one assist but it must be noted that the majority of his appearances are as a substitute, limiting the impact he can have in terms of scoring goals. At 19, he’s not the finished article yet but he has the foundations to build a successful career in the Football League and a fourth-tier loan could be perfect for him.

At 196cm tall, Bloxham is significantly taller than Grimsby’s other strikers. He’d bring something different to Hurst’s attacking options, offering serious aerial presence and a plan B. Despite his height, he’s still got decent mobility.

Bloxham could link up well with any of Pyke, Rose or Wilson and his ability to play on the wing gives Hurst another option if he wants to change things up mid-game.

With more depth needed in attack and Bloxham set for a loan, he could be a good fit for Grimsby Town on a temporary deal.