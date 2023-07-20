‘Next couple of days’: Rotherham United boss drops exciting transfer update

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor says the club are closing in on a loan signing.

Rotherham United have made three signings so far, with Grant Hall, Cafu, and Dillon Phillips all joining on free transfers ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The Millers have had a fairly subdued summer transfer window so far with a few player exits thrown in there as well. But Taylor has now revealed that the club are closing in on a new loan signing.

He told The Yorkshire Post:

“I hope so, we are close on a loan. I think that’s realistic in the next couple of days and another one might come through. We have almost got agreements in place with a couple of clubs.”

Taylor added:

“There’s always possibilities and it’s something we continue to work towards. We have had some clear meetings in terms of where we are at the moment and where we want to get to. With nine subs this season, we need some strength in depth.”

A handful of names have been linked with a move to Rotherham this summer, including released Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp.

Rotherham United finished the 2022/23 season in 19th and six points above relegation. It was an impressive debut campaign for Taylor but to repeat that feat next season, he’ll need a positive summer transfer window.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Millers making moves

Rotherham really need to get some more bodies in this summer.

They played last season with a relatively slim squad, with their positive business in the January transfer window arguably keeping them in the Championship.

But the competition in the Championship next season is looking very fierce and Rotherham will be one of the early candidates for the drop, so Taylor really needs new signings in the building in the coming weeks.

One looks set to be on the way but expect to see a fair few more arriving at the New York Stadium this summer.