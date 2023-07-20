Leeds United among teams interested in PSG youngster, journalist says

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United are one of the sides interested in PSG youngster Edouard Michut.

Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League means they must readjust their squad ahead of the upcoming Championship season.

The Whites will also need to adjust to the playing style of a new manager in Daniel Farke. The German is bidding to get the West Yorkshire giants ready for their opening fixture against Cardiff City.

Since the full takeover of Leeds United by San Francisco 49ers Enterprises, transfer cogs have started turning and they have signed Welsh international Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.

Needing to add to the numbers at Elland Road, Romano is saying that they are interested in 20-year-old Michut.

Excl: Leeds United are among several clubs interested in Edouard Michut from Paris Saint-Germain. 🇫🇷 Deal will depend on conditions decided by PSG in the coming days.

The French starlet has experience of Championship football, having spent last season on loan at Sunderland. Featuring regularly for the Black Cats, Michut made 24 appearances for the Wearside outfit – scoring one goal for Tony Mowbray’s side.

In need of fresh blood

Leeds United do need new faces through the doors if they are to fulfil expectations and bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. It will be a big ask for the Whites to do that, but Leeds fans will be almost demanding it after a dismal 2022/23 campaign.

A big part of a hoped-for promotion will be movement in the transfer market. That has started to happen.

However, as Romano points out, the Whites will have to wait on PSG and what they decide they want to happen.

It’s not that youngster Michut is a bad player, far from it. However, it should be the case that any player coming into the club should be a ready-made starter who can hit the ground hard and running. Michut looks to be a tidy midfielder and Leeds United will have done their homework on him. Yet, many would expect the Whites to be looking at him more as ‘one for the future’ rather than a promotion-winner in midfield.