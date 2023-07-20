‘Hopefully…’ – Middlesbrough boss speaks out on Chuba Akpom absence as exit rumours rumble on

Middlesbrough have been without Akpom for all three of their pre-season outings so far, and given the rumours circulating about a potential exit it is a slight cause for concern as far as Boro fans are concerned.

The 27-year-old ended last season on 29 goals and won the Championship’s Player of the Season award and so it comes as no surprise to see him linked with a move to top flight teams across Europe.

Premier League sides such as Luton Town, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, and Wolves have all been monitoring the forward, whilst French sides Lens and Lille have also shown an interest.

However, with him having sat out Boro’s pre-season games against Hartlepool United, York City and Rotherham United over the past week, Carrick reassured fans that the reason for his absence is down to injury rather than anything transfer related.

“He’s had a problem with his knee, so unfortunately he’s missed a few weeks. Hopefully he’ll be back pretty soon,” he told The Northern Echo.

“Injuries happen, you’ve got to deal with them and we’ve got good staff to do that. Hopefully we have him back as soon as we can.”

Reassuring from Carrick…

It is understandable that many Middlesbrough fans would be worrying that Akpom has not featured as of yet. But Carrick’s comments are reassuring in that his absence is due to an injury rather than due to any exit talks.

Carrick, supporters and Akpom’s teammates will all want the division’s top scorer from last season back fit and ready for the upcoming campaign. They face Real Betis this weekend at Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium, before an away trip to Bradford City and a home game against French side Auxerre.

Boro get their season underway at home to Millwall the following week and it is likely the forward will need to get up to speed and some minutes in the legs before the clash at the Riverside with the Lions.