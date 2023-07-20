‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano drops major transfer update involving Newcastle United and Leicester City

Newcastle United are set to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City, says Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle United finally look set to sign the Leicester City man and Romano has revealed all.

He says that the Magpies are paying up to £39million for the player and that personal terms have now been agreed. Romano also adds that Barnes wants the move to St James’ Park and that a deal ‘will be completed soon’.

Taking to Twitter, Romano gave his trademark ‘here we go’, all but confirming Barnes’ imminent move to Newcastle United:

Newcastle are set to sign Harvey Barnes on permanent deal from Leicester, here we go! ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC Deal sealed on £38/39m package and personal terms are also agreed now. Barnes wants Newcastle and deal will be completed soon. 🇸🇦 Saint-Maximin, now closer to Al Ahli move. pic.twitter.com/myPkmvwiMy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023

Despite Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League last season, Barnes managed to shine, scoring 13 goals in 34 Premier League outings.

The 25-year-old has a total of 35 Premier League goals to his name in 146 outings, with 25 assists along the way as well – he joins James Maddison in leaving the King Power this summer, with Maddison having previously joined Spurs in a £40million deal.

Barnes to Newcastle

For Barnes, this is obviously a good move, and it looks like a good bit of business for the Foxes too.

Barnes was always unlikely to stay at the club beyond this summer and to have sold both Maddison and Barnes for solid fees, and well before the start of the new season, is a sign of good negotiating skills.

Enzo Maresca can now get to work on the squad that he’ll take into next season and he’ll hopefully be handed some of the Maddison/Barnes millions in a bid to bolster his side.

Leicester City have made some exciting signings so far this summer and with a few more, they could become the runaway title contenders in the Championship next season.

Leicester kick off their 2023/24 campaign with a home game v Coventry City next month.