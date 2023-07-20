Free agent undergoing Huddersfield Town medical, report claims

Maxwell, 32, is a free agent after being released by Blackpool at the end of last season. The Seasiders had the option to extend his stay by a further year but opted against it, but Maxwell looks like he’s about to secure a Championship return.

Football Insider say that Maxwell is undergoing a medical with the club and that he’s set to join on a free transfer – he’ll become the Terriers’ first signing of the summer.

The Terriers eventually finished nine points above the drop zone last season. Neil Warnock steered the club towards safety and he’s landed the job going into next season as well.

But the club’s lack of summer transfer business so far has been alarming and fans will hope that Maxwell’s seemingly imminent arrival paves the way for more signings in the coming weeks.

The former Welsh youth international will bring a good amount of experience to Huddersfield Town.

He’s represented the likes of Wrexham, Fleetwood Town, Preston North End, and Blackpool in the past, racking up 478 career appearances.

At Blackpool, Maxwell was the club captain and a leader on the pitch, making 114 total appearances in three-and-a-half seasons at the club.

Warnock’s goalkeeping options are pretty light as things stand and there’s reports that Nicholas Bilokapic could be leaving on loan, so signing a new goalkeeper was paramount for Huddersfield.

But the free capture of Maxwell looks like a very shrewd signing for the Terriers.

Huddersfield Town begin their season with a long-haul trip down to Plymouth Argyle on August 5th.