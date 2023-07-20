Fabrizio Romano confirms imminent Chelsea transfer with player set for Ipswich Town loan move

Ipswich Town are set to sign Chelsea’s Omari Hutchinson on loan, says Fabrizio Romano.

Hutchinson, 19, was said to be in advanced talks over a potential loan switch form Chelsea to Ipswich Town yesterday.

And it seems like the move has progressed quickly with Romano revealing on Twitter this afternoon that the two clubs have agreed a deal for Hutchinson to join Ipswich on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

Romano adds that a medical will take place in the coming hours, adding his signature ‘here we go’.

Romano tweeted:

Ipswich Town completed the agreement with Chelsea to sign Omari Hutchinson on loan deal, here we go 🔴🔵✨ Season loan agreed, medical in the next hours then announcement to follow. pic.twitter.com/hf56bTxvzo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023

Ipswich are heading to the Champisonhip after securing automatic promotion from League One last season.

Kieran McKenna’s side have so far spent money on Jack Taylor and George Hirst for Peterborough United and Leicester City respectively, also bringing in young goalkeeper Cieran Slicker on a permanent deal from Manchester City.

But with the 2023/24 seaosn quickly approaching, it looks like Ipswich are getting to work in the loan market and the seemingly imminent signing of Hutchinson looks like a very good but of business.

A good move all round

The 19-year-old has just the one Premier League appearance to his name for Chelsea. But so many of their younger players never get near the first-team and so that speaks volumes of Hutchinson.

The two-cap Jamaican international will surely be itching to play some regular first-team football and at Ipswich he’ll be playing in a very fast-paced and technical side, which will no doubt suit his attributes as a player.

McKenna will be hoping that Hutchinson can help play in a number of attacking roles next season and that the Chelsea man can bring some firepower to the Tractor Boys’ ranks, ahead of what will be a very tough Championship campaign.