Charlton Athletic set to lose 29-year-old coach to League Two club

Charlton Athletic academy coach Yilmaz Aksoy is set to become first-team goalkeeping coach at Colchester United, according to the South London Press.

Charlton Athletic parted ways with Ben Garner last December after an underwhelming start to his tenure at The Valley.

Since then, the Addicks have taken strides forward under new boss Dean Holden while Garner returned to the game with Colchester United, who he helped steer clear of relegation in the final months of the 2023/24 campaign.

Now, after previously taking Charlton coach Scott Marshall to Essex with him, it seems another is set to head for the JobServe Community Stadium.

The South London Press is reporting that academy goalkeeper coach Yilmaz Aksoy is set to join Colchester United. He’ll join as the U’s new first-team goalkeeping coach, stepping up to first-team football for the first time after putting in the hard yards in youth football.

Aksoy is only 29 but embarked on his coaching journey around 10 years ago after being forced to retire young. He has held roles as a ‘keeper coach at Leyton Orient and Fulham while also spending two-and-a-half years with England’s U15s.

Stepping up

After working in youth football, Aksoy will be looking to impress on his first chance in the senior game.

For Charlton Athletic, their attention will quickly turn to finding a replacement. The Addicks’ youth academy has produced some fantastic players over the years and their goalkeeping department is no different. James Beadle started out in their ranks before earning a high-profile move to Brighton while Ashley Maynard-Brewer has become the no.1 after biding his time in their academy.

Bringing in a replacement for Aksoy will be important to ensure the next generation of promising Charlton ‘keepers can develop further and maximise their potential.

At Colchester United, their new goalkeeper coach will work with the likes of Sam Hornby and loan signing Owen Goodman.