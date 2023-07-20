Charlton Athletic remain keen on 25-year-old who’s been told he can leave his current club

Charlton Athletic remain interested in Blackburn Rovers full-back Tayo Edun, reports South London Press.

Edun is a name that has been linked with a move to Charlton Athletic for a while now.

The Englishman joined Blackburn Rovers from Lincoln City in 2021, but he’s since made just 28 Championship outings for the club with eight of those coming in the 2023/24 campaign.

He’s steadily fallen out of favour and Charlton Athletic have been consistently linked with a move for the 25-year-old, who’s been told he can leave Ewood Park this summer.

And providing the latest on Charlton and Edun, South London Press have revealed that Charlton have made signing a new left-back a ‘priority’ this summer and that Edun is a player that the Addicks remain interested in.

Dean Holden’s side have made four signings so far this summer, signing Alfie May, Lloyd Jones, and Harry Isted on permanent deals, whilst also bringing in Panutche Camara on loan from Ipswich Town this week.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Edun to The Valley

Edun is definitely a player with ability and pedigree at League One level. It’s difficult to see why his move to Rovers hasn’t worked out, given his potential as a player, but it looks like Rovers and Edun are ready to part ways.

And for Charlton, signing Edun would fill a problematic left-back position and give them a really good player in the process.

How much Blackburn might want for the player remains to be seen – they might yet favour a loan exit for the player.

But this looks like a potential signing that’s been a long time in the making for Charlton and if Holden can get this one over the line, it’ll be another great bit of business for the Addicks this summer.