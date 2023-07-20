Charlie Savage latest: Potential price tag and Man United’s stance as Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday eye deals

And this morning, Reading have been added to the mix. Savage looks set to leave Manchester United this summer, with the possibility of a loan move or a permanent move reported.

United are selling more and more younger players on permanent deals and Savage could be the next, with the 20-year-old not short of suitors ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

United’s stance?

Savage only has one first-team appearances to his name at Manchester United, coming in the Champions League last season.

He’s one of a number of youngsters to have come through the club’s youth academy and very few actually go on to make a name for themself at the club.

Instead, more and more are leaving the club to go ad pursue permanent options elsewhere, with the likes Tahith Chong and Ethan Laird being two recent examples of that – Chong left for Birmingham City last summer and has since signed for Luton Town.

So expect United to be open to offers for Savage.

Potential price tag?

Laird’s recent move to Birmingham City could be a good indicator of what price tag Manchester United might slap on Savage should they look to sell him this summer.

Laird had just come off the back of a decent loan spell at QPR and so his stock is a bit higher than that of Savage’s right now – Laird went to Birmingham City for £750,000.

So expect Savage to cost that amount or less – likely less than Laird given Savage’s relative lack of experience in the Football League. But the growing amount of interest in the youngster could drive that price tag up.