3 left wing-backs Preston North End should consider after double transfer blow emerges

Preston North End are in the market for another left wing-back and thus far, Ryan Lowe and co have been frustrated in their efforts to bring one in.

Preston North End currently have Robbie Brady as the only out-and-out left wing-back. Versatile defenders Andrew Hughes and Greg Cunningham have played there before but they’re at their best in the back three while a first-team role for 18-year-old Jacob Slater is a big ask.

It recently emerged that the Lilywhites have been frustrated in their efforts to bring in two of their targets though. Yasser Larouci was wanted but he’s joined Sheffield United on a loan-to-buy deal while Josh Wilson-Esbrand is heading for Stade Reims.

It puts Preston in a tough spot but there are still options out there that could be good additions. Here, we put forward three worth considering…

Souleymane Doumbia – Free agent

If Preston are interested in bringing someone in one the cheap, Doumbia is one definitely worth considering. He’s available for nothing after his deal with Angers SCO expired and as a player who can operate as a full-back or wing-back with experience in France’s top-tier, he could be a great signing for the Lilywhites.

Doumbia has played 91 times in Ligue 1 over the course of his career and has eight Ivory Coast caps. As a free agent, a deal for him could be the easiest to strike and the shrewdest of the options listed.

Omar Richards – Nottingham Forest

Former Reading and Bayern Munich man endured an injury-hit first season at Nottingham Forest and with that, concerns are understandable. However, he’s fit again now and could benefit from a campaign on loan at Deepdale, allowing him to get game time under his belt after a long spell out.

Again, this is one that looks doable. There are other solid loan options in the Premier League but Richards could be the best of the lot.

Harrison Burrows – Peterborough United

Last but not least is Harrison Burrows, who would be a great signing for the short and long-term. He’s got fantastic creative ability as a player who can also operate in central or attacking midfielder but his whipped crosses from deep are arguably his best asset.

Burrows notched three goals and seven assists in 37 Championship games during Posh’s time in the second-tier and in 65 games as a left-back or wing-back, the 21-year-old has totalled 16 assists.