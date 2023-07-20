3 left-backs Plymouth Argyle should consider as injury blow highlights limited options

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher confirmed that Saxon Earley will miss the start of the season after picking up a shoulder injury.

Earley’s injury should only keep him out of action for four weeks but it has highlighted that Plymouth Argyle need another option there.

Youngster Jack Endacott is available but a jump up to Championship could be a big ask for him at just 18. Brendan Galloway is another option but he mainly plays in a back three nowadays and his injury struggles don’t make for great reading. Mickel Miller has played as a wing-back before too, but he will be at his best further up the pitch.

Rather than settling for players who can just slot in, the Pilgrims would be wise to sign another left-sided ace. Here, we put forward three worth considering.

Florian Miguel – free agent

The Pilgrims have shown a willingness to dip into the free agent market for a European option after signing Julio Pleguezuelo earlier this summer and they could repeat that trick again with a move for Florian Miguel.

The 26-year-old has spent much of his career playing in France, gathering experience in their first and second tiers. Miguel left Spanish side SD Huesca earlier this summer and as an option at left-back, wing-back and centre-back, he could prove to be another shrewd free transfer addition.

Max Lowe – Sheffield United

Perhaps a little bit punchy but Lowe is definitely one worth looking into. Sheffield United have just signed Yasser Larouci as another option on the left and with Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn all able to play there, Lowe could be pushed down the pecking order.

A loan move could be ideal for Lowe and a move to Home Park would likely give him plenty of starting football.

Bali Mumba – Norwich City

After bringing back Morgan Whittaker, why not try to reunite with another of last season’s loan stars. Mumba would almost certainly have to be a temporary addition but if he isn’t going to play regular for Norwich, another temporary stint away from Carrow Road could be on the cards and the Championship would be ideal.

He knows the role and Schumacher’s demands so if there is a chance of a reunion, Plymouth must take it.