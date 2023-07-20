3 Edouard Michut alternatives Leeds United should keep in mind amid new transfer link

Leeds United are said to be eyeing up PSG’s young midfielder Edouard Michut as a potential transfer target this summer.

Leeds United made a much-needed transfer breakthrough with the signing of Ethan Ampadu earlier this week and the hope will be that more additions won’t be too far around the corner at Elland Road.

French midfielder Michut is one on the radar, but PSG are yet to decide his fate and several other teams are interested. It means the Whites could be wise to keep some potential alternatives in mind, so here, we put forward three worth considering…

Lewis O’Brien – Nottingham Forest

O’Brien could do with a fresh start. It’s been a tough year for him since joining Nottingham Forest and after returning from his loan spell with D.C. United, a move to a top Championship club may well be in the offing this summer.

The 24-year-old is proven at this level and many will believe he’s good enough to play in the Premier League. If he was to join Leeds United, he could play a pivotal role in a promotion-winning campaign and then manage the step back up to the top-flight if all the pieces fell into place.

Gianluca Busio – Venezia

The Whites have made a number of American signings in recent windows, some to remember and some to forget. However, they could find themselves a real gem in the form of Venezia midfielder Busio.

He’s just been relegated from Serie A so a fresh start in new surroundings could be appealing. Busio is an 11-time U.S. international so will be familiar with players like Tyler Adams and as a creative, ball-carrying midfielder, he could be the ideal addition to Farke’s ranks.

Flynn Downes – West Ham United

Last but not least could be an ambitious suggestion but if possible, it could be the perfect signing. Downes is fantastic in possession and had been earmarked as a potential Declan Rice replacement for the Hammers and he could definitely slot into that role and play Premier League football.

However, if the Hammers go down a different route, Downes could move on for more game time. Leeds United would be a great move for him if the door opens for him to exit and would be an instant standard bearer at Elland Road.