3 Charlie Savage alternatives Sheffield Wednesday should consider amid multi-club transfer battle

Sheffield Wednesday are among the multiple sides said to be showing interest in Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage.

Sheffield Wednesday were alongside Swansea City and Wigan Athletic in being linked with Savage by Football Insider. However since then, Cardiff City, Rotherham United and Portsmouth were also said to be keen in a report from The Sun and a fresh report from the same outlet has said talks are ongoing with Reading.

Amid such strong competition, it could be wise for the Owls to consider some other options in the middle of the park. Here, we put forward three players worth keeping in mind…

Gavin Kilkenny – Bournemouth

Dublin-born midfielder Kilkenny looked like a bright talent when breaking through Bournemouth’s ranks a couple of year ago. Tough loan spells with Stoke City and Charlton Athletic didn’t see him gain much momentum but in the right system with ample game time, Kilkenny could be a real asset in the Championship.

A permanent or temporary deal could be feasible and he could be a great addition to Xisco Munoz’s ranks, either sitting at the base of the midfield or playing slightly further forward in more of a box-to-box role.

Noah Diliberto – Free agent

A left-field suggestion, but one worth considering nonetheless. Diliberto is a 21-year-old Frenchman who plays either as a defensive or central midfielder and he was – somewhat surprisingly – let go by Vallenciennes at the end of last season.

He’s played 107 first-team games, an impressive total at a young age and is a former French youth international. He isn’t afraid of getting involved going forward but is a good deep-lying playmaker, possessing a good range of passing and solid set-piece ability. Diliberto could be one to nurture and blood into the starting XI but would be a good signing nonetheless.

Kobbie Mainoo – Manchester United

Mainoo has appeared on the fringes of the first-team under Erik ten Hag and has been around the squad in pre-season. He’s a level above in youth football but if he’s not going to find minutes with Manchester United’s first-team, a loan could be ideal.

He’s a great dribbler and boasts a wide passing range. He’s best as a box-to-box midfielder but can sit deeper if needs be. Mainoo could be a revelation in the Championship if allowed out on loan but time will tell what ten Hag has planned for him.