22-year-old Portsmouth man set to join National League South side

Portsmouth goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi is set to join Chelmsford City on loan, a report from The News has revealed.

Portsmouth signed Oluwayemi last summer, bringing him in after his contract with Tottenham Hotspur came to an end.

He spent much of the campaign as no.2, serving as backup to Josh Griffiths in the first half of the season before Matt Macey arrived to replace the West Brom loanee. The 22-year-old had chances here and there though, notching four clean sheets in nine games overall.

Speculation has circulated over a possible loan exit for Oluwayemi to give him more senior experience and now, The News has said that the National League South looks to be his destination.

Chelmsford City are set to sign the goalkeeper, giving him the first-team chance he and Pompey both desire.

Both he and academy ‘keeper Toby Steward are set for time out on loan, with the latter set to head for Gosport Borough.

Another ‘keeper needed

As Oluwayemi and Steward head into non-league football for valuable first-team minutes, Pompey will be left with summer signing Will Norris as their only senior option in between the sticks.

It means John Mousinho will need to turn his attention to bringing in another goalkeeper before the new campaign begins. Norris will likely be the no.1 but backup and competition will be imperative in case the new ‘keeper is dealt an injury blow or struggles for form.

The hope will be that the impending loan exits mean a backup ‘keeper is in the sights at Fratton Park so it will be hoped that their arrival comes shortly after the moves for Oluwayemi and Steward.