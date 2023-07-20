2 players who could realistically sign for Plymouth Argyle in the coming weeks

Plymouth Argyle have been busy so far this summer following their promotion from League One under Steven Schumacher.

Plymouth Argyle are preparing for life back in the Championship and have signed the likes of Morgan Whittaker, Lewis Gibson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Conor Hazard and Julio Pleguezuelo.

They have the opportunity to further bolster their ranks over the next few weeks before the new season starts. Here is a look at two players who they could realistically sign…

Connor Taylor

Plymouth are being linked with a swoop for the Stoke City centre-back in this window, as reported by BristolLive. The 21-year-old, who used to play for England Schoolboys, faces a battle to nail down a regular starting spot in the Potters’ team under Alex Neil due to competition for places in their squad and they have a decision to make regarding his future at the bet365 Stadium.

He has been with the Staffordshire outfit since 2019 and has made 19 appearances for them in all competitions to date. The youngster has also gained experience out on loan at Ashton United, Chester and Bristol Rovers over recent years.

Terry Taylor

PlymouthLive reported late last month that the Pilgrims have been unable to agree a fee with Burton Albion for the highly-rated midfielder so far. However, they have been linked with the highly-rated Wales youth international for a while now and still have plenty of time left in the window to get their man.

He would add more competition and depth to Schumacher’s options in the middle of the park and has been a standout performer for the Brewers since joining them from Wolves in 2021. At the age of 22, he would also be a useful long-term addition if Plymouth can lure him to Home Park.