2 players who could realistically sign for Cardiff City in the coming weeks

Cardiff City have had an eventful summer so far and will be looking forward to the start of the new season.

Cardiff City’s most eye-catching arrival of the window so far has been Wales international Aaron Ramsey from Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

The Bluebirds have the chance to bring in more new faces before the start of the 2023/24 campaign. Here is a look at two players who they could realistically sign in the coming weeks…

Bobby Thomas

Cardiff have been linked with a swoop for the Burnley centre-back following his impressive loan spell at Barnsley in League One in the last campaign. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the Welsh outfit are interested along with fellow Championship club QPR.

Thomas, 22, would be a useful addition by Erol Bulut’s side and would bolster their defensive department. The former Crewe Alexandra and Everton academy man has been on the books at Turf Moor since 2017 and has made one senior appearance for the Clarets, as well as having loan spells away from Lancashire at Kendal Town, Barrow, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley to gain experience.

Charlie Savage

The Sun claim the Bluebirds are interested in a loan move for the Manchester United youngster to add more competition and depth to their midfield department. He spent time with Forest Green Rovers in the third tier in the last campaign after being given the green light to leave Old Trafford on a temporary basis during the January window.

Savage signed his first professional deal with the Red Devils in 2021 and has been a regular for the Premier League giants at various youth levels over recent years. The 20-year-old, who is a Wales youth international, has played once for their first-team.