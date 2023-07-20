2 players who could realistically sign for Bolton Wanderers in the coming weeks

Bolton Wanderers are preparing for another season in League One under boss Ian Evatt.

Bolton Wanderers made the play-offs last term but were beaten at the semi-finals stage by Barnsley.

The Trotters will be eager to mount another push for promotion in the next campaign and have the chance to bring in more signings over the next couple of weeks. Here is a look at two players who they could realistically sign…

Jack Hunt

The door is open to sign the experienced right-back on a free transfer following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last month. He helped the Owls get promoted last season under their former manager Darren Moore but the Owls decided not to extend his stay.

Hunt, 32, now has a big decision to make on where to go next and he would strengthen the Trotters’ defensive department. Football Insider claim Evatt’s side are interested in signing but may face competition from the likes of QPR, Charlton Athletic and Bradford City.

Luke Matheson

He is on trial at Bolton at the moment, as per The Bolton News, and will be looking to impress as he hopes to win a contract. The right-back is currently a free agent after recently cutting ties with Premier League side Wolves without ever making an appearance for them.

The 20-year-old moved to Molineux as a highly-rated prospect back in 2020 from Rochdale and was loaned out to the likes of Ipswich Town, Hamilton Academical and Scunthorpe United during his time in the Midlands to get some experience under his belt. The ball is very much in the Trotters’ court regarding this potential transfer and it is up to them to decide whether they will offer him a deal or not.