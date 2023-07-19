Walsall make decision regarding future of trialist attacker

Walsall won’t be handing Milan Lalkovic a contract after his trial spell, the player has confirmed.

Walsall have been taking a look at the attacker recently over pre-season as they prepare for their upcoming League Two season.

Lalkovic, 30, is currently a free agent and is weighing up his next move in the game having last played for Makedonikos in Greece.

However, he won’t be returning to the Saddlers and has taken to Twitter to confirm the news (see tweet below).

1/4 Dear Saddlers, i can say it was very close but this time it’s not meant to be 🔴it was right place wrong time situation with the way tactics will go this season, all i can say is thank you to the manager and club for opportunity to get my fitness even better 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/yyMfsr6ZtH — Milan Lalkovic (@LalkovicMilan10) July 18, 2023

Walsall make decision

Lalkovic would have offered Walsall another option in forward areas but as he alluded to in his social message, their new boss will have his own ‘tactics’ and a plan of how he wants to play.

The former Slovakia youth international first played for the Midlands club on loan as a youngster from Chelsea during the 2013/14 campaign and was a hit at the Bescot Stadium, scoring six goals in 42 appearances in all competitions whilst they were in League One.

He had other temporary spells away from Stamford Bridge at Doncaster Rovers, ADO Den Haag and Vitória de Guimarães to get some experience under his belt. The Saddlers then swooped to sign him on a permanent basis in 2015 and he spent a single year back at the back, chipping in with six goals in 47 outings before Portsmouth came calling.

Lalkovic lasted two years at Fratton Park and has since had stints at Ross County, SK Sigma Olomouc, Baník Ostrava, FK Příbram, Boston United and Makedonikos in the Greek second tier.

His return on trial to Walsall recently will have helped him boost his fitness levels but a deal to return there wasn’t to be. His quest to find a new home for next term continues.