Time frame emerges as Newcastle United bid to wrap up significant Leicester City swoop

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is on course to seal a move to Newcastle United by the end of this week, as per reporter Matt Law.

Leicester City have already seen some standout players move on following relegation and rumours have been rife over a potential exit for winger Barnes. Premier League sides have been linked with the 25-year-old but links with a Newcastle United move have been most persistent.

Now, it seems as though the Magpies are on the verge of a breakthrough.

Reporter Matt Law has said on Twitter that Newcastle are on course to sign Barnes from Leicester City by the end of the week.

Newcastle on course to wrap up Harvey Barnes move by the end of the week. Everything progressing in the right direction, barring a late unexpected hiccup #nufc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 19, 2023

It comes amid claims that Allan Saint-Maximin looks set to move on. Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli are in talks over a deal and the finances from that would pave the way for Newcastle to sign Barnes as they look to stay within financial fair play constraints.

In need of a replacement

If Barnes is to move on from Leicester City, Enzo Maresca will be determined to bring in a winger who can replace the goal threat he provides from out wide. The hope will be that the funds from a deal can go towards finding that replacement, but time will tell just whether or not the Foxes can find someone to vill the void if Barnes makes the move to the north east.

Academy graduate Barnes first caught the eye in impressive loan spells with MK Dons, Barnsley and West Brom before breaking into the Foxes’ senior side.

Overall, he has notched 45 goals and 32 assists in 187 games for City, becoming an England international and one of the Premier League’s top wingers in the process. He won’t be an easy player to replace but after relegation, many would have tipped him for a quick return to top-flight football.