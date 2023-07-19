Sunderland casting eyes over Allsvenskan prodigy, interest is ‘concrete’

Sunderland have brought midfielder Gideon Granstrom in on trial, it has been revealed by Swedish outlet Fotbol STHLM.

Sunderland’s recruitment method has been clear to see in recent transfer windows. Since returning to the Championship, their focus has been on bringing in young players to develop into first-team stars and their run to the play-offs last season shows how successful they have been.

The Black Cats are regularly on the lookout for new stars before they burst onto the scene and it looks as though they’re on the trial of another potential addition.

It has emerged from reports in Sweden that 17-year-old Djurgardens IF midfielder Giden Granstrom has joined the club on trial. His father and agent, Robert Granstrom, has told Swedish outlet Fotbol STHLM that the central midfielder is taking part in his first training session today.

He also said that dialogue is ongoing and a trial invite from Sunderland wouldn’t come unless there is ‘concrete interest’.

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

Another young star?

Sunderland will more than likely have a good few prodigies on their radar as they look to make further additions before the end of the window. Granstrom will be determined to make a good impression during his trial though as he looks to become the latest young player to move from the continent to Wearside.

The central midfielder is yet to make his senior debut for Djurgardens but he has been involved in their first-team before, remaining an unused substitute for Europa Conference League games against Lech Poznan back in March.

Granstrom is also an U18s international for Sweden. He has played in a range of positions for them, featuring out wide and further forward as a striker as well as in his main role as a central midfielder. That level of versatility could prove valuable as he looks to forge a career in first-team football.