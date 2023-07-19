Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea among teams eyeing Manchester United man, permanent move could be on the cards

Savage, 20, is a product of the Manchester United youth academy and the son of former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage.

He gained his first taste of first-team experience with Forest Green Rovers last season where he featured 15 times in the second half of the League One campaign, scoring once from midfield.

The Englishman has since returned to Old Trafford and he’s been training with United’s first-team this summer. But Football Insider are now claiming that Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City, as well as League One outfit Wigan Athletic are all keen on Savage.

The same report adds that the trio ‘are exploring loan and potentially permanent deals’ for Savage, who also has interest from overseas.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? Loftus Road Pride Park

Where next for Savage?

It looks like Savage has options this summer, with one of those options being a permanent exit from Manchester United.

More and more players are favouring permanent exits from these big clubs and a lot of them are going on to better things – Tahith Chong leaving United for Birmingham City last summer, and securing a move to Luton Town this summer being an example.

Having spent time in League One last season, Savage might now fancy himself in the Championship and either Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea would be a good fit – game time might be more available at Wednesday though given their lack of squad depth right now.

How much United might charge for the payer remains to be seen, and their potential price tag could cut a few teams out of this transfer chase.

But expect to see Savage’s name in headlines a bit more this summer.