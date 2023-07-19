Plymouth Argyle will be without winter signing for the start of the season

Plymouth Argyle man Saxon Earley will miss the start of the season through a shoulder injury, Steven Schumacher has said.

Plymouth Argyle signed Earley from Norwich City in January, bringing him in to bolster their options on the left.

He hasn’t found regular minutes right off the bat at Home Park, playing nine times over the second half of last season. He chipped in with two goals in the process and now that Bali Mumba’s loan is done, the chance is there for Earley to take the starting berth.

Schumacher has already said that the 20-year-old is firmly in their plans for next season amid interest from former loan club Stevenage but now, it has emerged that the youngster will have to watch on from the sidelines in the early stages of the season.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, the Argyle boss revealed Earley has injured his shoulder after landing awkwardly in an aerial duel against Blackpool. As a result, he is expected to remain out for four weeks. Schumacher said:

“Saxon has a small tear in his shoulder from when he landed on Saturday. He’s probably going to be out for four weeks, which is a bit of a blow because he has been doing really well in pre-season.

“It’s going to be three or four weeks because shoulder injuries can be quite tender and sore.”

In his absence

Thankfully, Plymouth Argyle have players in place who can take Earley’s spot in the side over pre-season and in the early stages of the new campaign. The spot is up for grabs though, with more than one capable of taking that role.

Academy graduate Jack Endacott could see this as a good chance for him to stake a claim for a spot in the side after emerging on the first-team picture last season. Brendan Galloway is another option as he has shown he can play anywhere on the left-hand side of defence.

However, Endacott is still only young and a Championship step up could be a big ask, while Galloway is mainly used in a deeper role and has struggled with injuries before. A proven option on the left could be worth looking at in the transfer market, even once Earley makes a return to fitness.