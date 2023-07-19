Plymouth Argyle eyeing Stoke City youngster, two other Championship sides also keen

Plymouth Argyle are among the sides interested in Stoke City defender Connor Taylor, as per a report from Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers had 21-year-old defender Taylor on loan during the 2021/22 campaign and after his starring role in the Gas’ promotion, they’ve retained an interest in bringing him back.

The youngster stayed with parent club Stoke City last season though. He found himself starting regularly in the early stages of the season but his game time dropped away completely, bringing his immediate future into question ahead of this summer.

Now, new claims over the defender’s situation have emerged from Bristol Live.

They report that if Bristol Rovers are still interested in bringing Taylor back, they’ll have Championship competition for his signature. Taylor is being eyed up by Plymouth Argyle, while two other unnamed second-tier sides are also interested.

The Stoke-on-Trent-born defender is under contract with the Potters until 2025 after penning an extension last summer. Taylor is open to a move away amid increasing frustration over a lack of minutes but Stoke are reluctant to let him go at the moment given their limited options at the back.

A move on the cards?

Given the limited minutes Taylor was given last season, it seems feasible that he moves on this summer and his frustrations are more than understandable. However, while Alex Neil still has a depleted defensive department, Taylor might have to wait before he can head for pastures new.

Bristol Rovers would be a good destination given his previous success there and in League One, you’d fancy him to really thrive and develop further with a better chance of regular minutes.

That said though, Plymouth Argyle and the other unnamed Championship suitors could prove intriguing options. It would allow him to stay at the level he is currently at in a bid to prove he is capable of playing in the second-tier, though time will tell just how his situation pans out.