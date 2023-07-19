Player in London ahead of Millwall medical, three-year contract could be signed

OH Leuven’s Casper De Norre is in London ahead of a possible move to Millwall, with a medical scheduled for tomorrow, says journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Earlier this afternoon, South London Press revealed that OH Leuven and Belgian U21 midfielder De Norre, 26, was a target for Millwall ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The Lions have had a subdued but shrewd transfer window so far, signing Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian and Joe Bryan on a free transfer.

Now though, European journalist Tavolieri says that OH Leuven and Millwall are finalising a deal for De Norre to head to The Den.

Tavolieri adds that De Norre is ‘already in London’ and that a medical is scheduled for tomorrow, with De Norre looking set to sign a three-year deal with the option for a fourth.

⚪️🇧🇪 #OHL finalise les derniers détails du transfert de Casper De Norre avec #Millwall ! Le Belge a quitté le stage estival avec Louvain et se trouve déjà à Londres.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏥 S’il satisfait à sa visite médicale prévue pour demain, le milieu central signera un contrat de 3 ans + une… pic.twitter.com/Z9l1p9k57Y — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 19, 2023

Another Zian?

Millwall broke their transfer record to sign Zian Flemming from Fortuna Sittard last summer, and the midfielder went on to have a fantastic maiden season in England.

The Lions were tipped to test the European markets again this summer and they’ll have obviously done their homework on De Norre, who could yet be another Zian-type signing for Gary Rowett’s side.

If he signs ahead of next season then it’ll make for a fairly good summer for Millwall who are starting to put money on the table for new signings.

But there needs to be an end goal. Rowett and his side needs to be in and around the top six again next season and missing out could put the pressure on the Lions boss.

Millwall kick off their season with a trip to Middlesbrough next month.