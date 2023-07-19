Peterborough United in talks to sign Championship man, report claims

Bilokapic, 20, has been with Huddersfield Town since 2020. He arrived from his native Australia and has since made six league appearances for the Terriers, with all of them coming in the last Championship campaign.

And despite the Terriers only having one recognised first-team goalkeeper in Lee Nicholls as things stand, Football League World are claiming that League One side Peterborough United ‘are in negotiations’ to sign Bilokapic on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

Posh crashed out of the League One play-offs at the hands of eventual winners Sheffield Wednesday, and they’ve since signed Romoney Crichlow, Archie Collins, Kabongo Tshimanga, Ryan De Havilland, and Peter Kioso.

And Bilokapic looks like he could the next player to arrive at the London Road Stadium this summer and he could be their new no.1 with manager Darren Ferguson only having Will Blackmore in his first-team.

A good signing?

Bilokapic certainly needs the first-team experience and so a loan exit to a club in a lower league looks like it’d be great for his development.

It’s slightly surprising to her that Town are ready to let him go out on loan given their lack of goalkeepers, but it suggests that Neil Warnock is ready to bolster his goalkeeping department this summer – Huddersfield are yet to make any signings so far this summer.

Posh meanwhile are making some good deals this summer and they could yet be in contention for the top six again this season, and if Huddersfield struggle once again next season then Peterborough could yet replace them in the Championship.