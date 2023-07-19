Opinion: Sunderland need to do this to avoid Maja repeat with in demand forward

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart’s future remains up in the air as the Scot begins recovery from injury.

Stewart, 27, made just 13 Championship appearances for Sunderland last season. He scored ten goals and assisted a further three but missed the large majority of the campaign picking up two separate long-term injuries.

The Scot joined Sunderland in January 2021 and became the Black Cats’ main striker the season after his arrival. He made an instant impact at the club scoring over 20 goals as Sunderland earned promotion to the second tier.

Now, with just a year left on his contract both parties are struggling to come to an agreement and as time drags on there has to be a point when a tough decision is made.

Recent reports have linked Southampton and Middlesbrough with a move for Stewart. The latest update says Boro are not pursuing a deal for the striker this summer, but regardless Sunderland fans need a conclusion to this soon.

This situation appears very similar to the Josh Maja one on Wearside back in 2019. Maja was Sunderland’s top scorer at the time and a contract debacle led to the youngster being sold well below his value in a move which may have cost Sunderland promotion that year.

Whilst it’s clear the club are in better hands now under Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus there still has to be an element of caution about how Sunderland manage this situation.

Coming off the back of big injuries does lower the chances of anyone wanting to pay a fee for Stewart this summer, but even then the situation will just come back in January.

There has to be a time when Sunderland table their final contract offer in a take-it-or-leave-it scenario and from them can either move forward knowing Stewart is tied down, or turn their attention to other targets this summer.

Speakman claims Stewart is happy on Wearside, and regardless of contract situation whenever he’s playing he appears happy and fully committed to helping the team.

But, the Black Cats need to plan for the long-term and if Stewart won’t be at the club next summer they need someone to replace his prolific goal scoring record.

Tony Mowbray is desperate for new striking additions this summer. He currently has just one fit option up top and needs at least one more without considering the fact Stewart may depart. Sunderland cannot afford to let a lack of striking options once again hinder their chances of promotion this season.

Ultimately this saga has to end within the next 12 months, but for the sake of the future it would be beneficial if the club set a deadline on Stewart’s decision before turning their attention elsewhere this window.

However, as things stand that doesn’t appear to be the case and a conclusion to this one still seems a long way off.